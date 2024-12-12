Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 64,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,080. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

