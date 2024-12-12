Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Approximately 207,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 253,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Base Resources from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 13 ($0.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £143.91 million, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.88.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

