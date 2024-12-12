Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 40,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 48,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.
