Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

