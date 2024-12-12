Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Beaten-Down Small Caps Building Momentum for a 2025 Rally
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Expect This Cruise Stock To Rally Another 30%
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Top Stocks Set to Surge as Morgan Stanley Eyes Dollar Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.