Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
BJCHF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beijing Capital International Airport
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.