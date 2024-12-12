Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

BJCHF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.