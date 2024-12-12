Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17. 31,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 23,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Bexil Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.
About Bexil Investment Trust
Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.
Further Reading
