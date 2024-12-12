Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $157.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a 12 month low of $153.62 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

