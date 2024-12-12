Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk Sells 1,236,874 Shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Stock

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 1,236,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $148,424.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,383,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,069.08. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

CERO opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

