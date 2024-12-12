Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.86 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $143.86 million and approximately $339,087.15 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.97 or 0.00008842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,397.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.82 or 0.00544217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00067632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.80277854 USD and is up 10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $295,348.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

