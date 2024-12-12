Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 15,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$141,000.00.
BDI stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.36. 8,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,385. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
