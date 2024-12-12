BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 666.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

