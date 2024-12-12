BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $7.64.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
