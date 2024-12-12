Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.