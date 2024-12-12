Blankinship & Foster LLC Acquires Shares of 32,900 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.75. 4,838,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,897,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $839.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

