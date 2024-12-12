Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 707,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 567,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 431,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,815. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

