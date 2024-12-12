Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,846,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Block by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after buying an additional 326,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Block Stock Performance
NYSE SQ opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
