Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,846,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Block by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after buying an additional 326,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.