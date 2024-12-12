Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $94.47 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $768,057. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 306,079 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.