B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.38. 77,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 17,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
