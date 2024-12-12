BNP Paribas Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Hold

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.77.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $560.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $474.92 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.