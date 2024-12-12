BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 220,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNPQY

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.