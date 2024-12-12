Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.6% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5,299.74. 23,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,052. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,769.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,173.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

