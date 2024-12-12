Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5,337.24 and last traded at $5,307.02, with a volume of 17582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,293.00.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

The company has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,769.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,173.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

