Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

