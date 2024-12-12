Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sphere Entertainment comprises about 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,167,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 261,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

SPHR opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

View Our Latest Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.