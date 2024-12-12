Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.