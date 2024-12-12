Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $91.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at $85,336,734.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $75.64 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

