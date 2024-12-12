Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 of the Best Thematic ETFs for Investors in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.