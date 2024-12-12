Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.