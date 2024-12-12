Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 343.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,609. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

