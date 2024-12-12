Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

