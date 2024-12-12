Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 576,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

