British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
British Land Stock Down 0.2 %
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
