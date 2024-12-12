British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British Land Stock Down 0.2 %

About British Land

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. British Land has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

