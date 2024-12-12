Broadridge Financial Solutions’ (BR) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Shares of BR opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

