Broadview Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.