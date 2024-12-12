Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

