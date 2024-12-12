Brokers Issue Forecasts for BEAM FY2024 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.97) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,194. This trade represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

