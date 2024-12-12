Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

