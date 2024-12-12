Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 1,037,017 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,037,017 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $194,202,173.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,222,894.11. This trade represents a 56.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.69.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $1,614,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,785,000 after purchasing an additional 285,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

