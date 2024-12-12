BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins cut shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.83.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
