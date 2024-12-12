Byrna Technologies Inc. Furnishes Investor Presentation in Recent 8-K Filing

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) has provided an updated investor presentation as an exhibit in its recent Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing, dated December 11, 2024, includes an exhibit labeled Exhibit 99.1, showcasing the investor presentation that the company may utilize in interactions with investors going forward.

Get alerts:

The filing highlights that the information shared in the presentation, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed” for purposes outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, it is noted that this information is not incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, unless expressly mentioned in specific filings.

In the Item 7.01 section of the filing, Byrna Technologies Inc. disclosed that the presentation offers insights into the company’s current standing and potential future pursuits, which could be communicated to investors as deemed appropriate.

Furthermore, the filing under Item 9.01 includes the disclosure of the financial statements and exhibits related to the investor presentation. The exhibit listing contains details of Exhibit 99.1, labeled as the Investor Presentation, dated December 11, 2024. Additionally, an Interactive Data File is included as part of the filing.

According to the disclosed information, the presentation sheds light on Byrna Technologies’ strategies, assets, and market opportunities, particularly targeting pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The company aims to leverage its innovative assets in immuno-inflammatory areas, with a focus on transformative healthcare based on scientific advancements and talent utilizing the US-India innovation corridor.

While the company showcased biotech assets with notable catalysts over the next 12-24 months, including programs addressing issues such as Malignant Fungating Wounds and inflammatory acne, it emphasized its commitment to unlocking significant value inflection points from its core assets in the upcoming months.

Byrna Technologies underlined that its presentation outlines ambitious plans, engaging the FDA and planning pivotal trials, to address critical unmet medical needs through its innovative drug candidates. The company highlighted key milestones and anticipated outcomes related to its healthcare platform aimed at capturing substantial market opportunities.

The disclosure ends with Byrna Technologies’ leadership team overview, detailing key individuals with extensive expertise in scientific research, healthcare, and business management. The team’s robust experience is expected to be instrumental in executing the company’s envisioned strategies and unlocking potential value for stakeholders.

This recent filing signals Byrna Technologies’ proactive approach to engaging investors, sharing valuable insights, and outlining its strategic path forward in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

(Note: The above article has been composed based on the content of the provided 8-K SEC filing by Byrna Technologies Inc.)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Byrna Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories