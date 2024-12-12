Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 323020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYRN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $550.06 million, a P/E ratio of 268.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $41,674.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,680.55. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424 shares of company stock worth $183,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

