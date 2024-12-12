Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.86. 132,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 336,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of 268.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424 shares of company stock worth $183,104. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.