Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,482,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,503,668.39. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CDRE opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadre by 454.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

