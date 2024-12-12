Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 6,130,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,888,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

CAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canaan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 38.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canaan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

