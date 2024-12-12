Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $323.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.42.

PEN opened at $253.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $10,624,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $6,995,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

