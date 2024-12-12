Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $61.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.40. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

