Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CP opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after purchasing an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,918,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

