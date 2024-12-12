CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Stock Up 26.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

