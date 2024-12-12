Canopy Growth Corporation Files Prospectus Supplement for Resale of Common SharesOn December 10, 2024, Canopy Growth Corporation submitted a prospectus supplement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning the resale of an aggregate o

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Canopy Growth’s 8K filing here.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
