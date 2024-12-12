Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 471.4% in November

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capgemini Price Performance
Shares of CGEMY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 335,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,866. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.
Capgemini Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capgemini
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.