Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 471.4% in November

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 335,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,866. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

