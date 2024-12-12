Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $186.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $118.52 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,183,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

