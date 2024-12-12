Capstone Capital LLC Purchases 15,989 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 44.4% of Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capstone Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 788,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 914,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,472,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

